Rabobank Best of The Country - February 13, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Melbourne-based RaboResearch GM Tim Hunt, for an update on the latest from across the ditch.

This week's top interviews are:

Jim McMillan:

The founder of the Dannevirke-based True Honey Company explained some of the secrets around selling manuka honey at Harrods for $20,000 per kg.

Jane Smith:

This week we asked the North Otago farmer and environmentalist if she was the poster girl for protest; in her capacity as the keynote speaker at Thursday's Groundswell NZ meeting in Southland against the government's freshwater reforms.

Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based RaboResearch GM discussed the contrasting politics around climate change and net zero carbon on opposites sides of the Tasman. Plus, we looked at the outlook for Australian agricultural in the year ahead - including an update on trade tensions with China - and what this all means for NZ's agricultural sector.

Don Carson:

The PR Guru from the New Zealand Forest Owners Association said establishing native tree plantations to sequester carbon was a whole lot tougher than it sounds. He also reckoned red kiwifruit was next big star from the horticulture stable.

John Wright:

The former New Zealand cricketing legend and North Canterbury farmer makes music in his spare time. We talked about farming, cricket and he reluctantly talked about his second album "Walking Tracks".

Listen below: