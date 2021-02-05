Rabobank Best of The Country - February 6, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank animal proteins analyst Blake Holgate, to discuss some positive prospects for the red meat sector.

This week's top interviews are:

Damien O'Connor:

We asked the Minister of Agriculture and Trade whether he'd been handing out any free diplomacy lessons to the Aussies of late. Plus, we look at the potential fallout for farmers from the Climate Change Commission report.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

We explained what "Organuary" is, and how eating organs - the likes of hearts, livers, kidneys and brains - can help save the planet. Plus, Rowarth explained how stock units on New Zealand farms emit more greenhouse gases in 2021 than they did in 1990 - even though there were more animals back then.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive announced a lift in the forecast milk price (to a mid-point of $7-20) after a sixth consecutive rise in the GDT auction (up 1.8 per cent, WMP + 2.3 per cent, SMP - 1.5 per cent).

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who found the Climate Change Commission's draft emissions targets no laughing matter. He reckoned we should be championing farming not "kneecapping" it.

Ele Ludemann:

The North Otago farmer shared a novel way to meet the Climate Change Commission's target to slash livestock numbers by 15 per cent by 2030.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Sustainability and Animal Proteins Analyst said forget about the Climate Change Commission, David Parker's freshwater reforms will go a long way to reducing livestock numbers by 15 per cent. Plus, we looked at some positive prospects for the red meat sector.

Listen below: