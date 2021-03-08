Win a Wheels at Wanaka experience

The Country brings you and a friend this exclusive opportunity to ride along in a 769b monster vintage dump truck, in the Terra Cat Earthmoving Extravaganza arena at Wheels at Wanaka!

This massive 1974 machine helped construct the Twizel Hydro Scheme, and is one of more than 50 trucks, scrapers, dozers, diggers and graders that'll be moving dirt and thrill crowds this Easter weekend.

Take your seats in the cab alongside the skilled operator and enjoy 30 minutes of action packed nostalgia within the show – a money-can't-buy experience for earthworks fans of all ages!

Wheels at Wanaka is a history-in-motion-show. It includes a Vintage Fair, steam, traction and stationary engines, tractors and farming heritage, cars, motorcycles and trucks – vintage, classics and exotics, earth movers and heavy machinery.

Buzzing with energy, Wheels at Wanaka is huge! There's nothing like it in Australasia.

With over 50 acres of entertainment, outputting tonnes of horsepower, tractor dancing and pulling, 4WD, motorbike and rally car displays and earthmoving pit extravaganza and a full on parade ground programme, a weekend is barely enough to see everything!

Head to www.wheelsatwanaka.co.nz for all the info.

Prize details

• Monster vintage dump truck ride-along.

• A three day pass for two to Wheels at Wanaka, entry into Shakedown in the Shed (the Saturday night exhibitor only function) and two Wheels at Wanaka caps.

• Excludes flights, accommodation and travel expenses.

• Promotion starts Tuesday March 9, 2021 and ends Friday March 12, 2021.

