The Country - Expensive edition

Today on The Country, Sam "Lashes" Casey gained a lot of support for his comments on how expensive it is to enjoy the footy - if you buy food and drink along with your ticket.

Judith Collins:

We ask National's leader who's going to pick our apples? What's the future for tourism? Should there be a transtasman travel bubble? Should Jacinda have kicked Mike to touch? And who is her favourite political journalist?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins on the good news that the bank has lifted its farmgate milk price forecast by 80 cents to NZD 7.80/kgMS for the current 2020/21 season.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the prospect of a transtasman travel bubble, whether seaweed to stop burping cows is commercially viable, and why the Republican movement will struggle while the Queen's alive.

Tony Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson Livestock's National Velvet Manager takes a look at the state of the deer farming industry, where velvet is enjoying better fortunes than venison or the trophy stag market.

