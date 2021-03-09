Mystery of cricket pitch in Mossburn swede paddock solved

A cricket match is played in a swede paddock in Northern Southland. Photo / Anne Osment

Just like a crop circle in a maize field, mystery surrounds how a cricket pitch appeared in a swede paddock in Northern Southland.

Anne Osment, of Five Rivers, said part of the mystery had been solved — the pitch appeared because a contractor "had a miss" when sowing a winter swede crop in a paddock on Rex Carter's farm in Mossburn on the final Saturday of last month.

However, who placed a set of wickets at both ends of the barren section of swede patch remains unsolved.

"Nobody knows."

When a group of Mossburn Hotel patrons - a mix of past and present farmers - noticed the wickets, they took it as an invitation to hold a "social" cricket match.

The paddock was christened the MCG - the Mossburn Cricket Ground.

The thistles in the pitch posed a challenge for players, as was fielding in the "knee-high" swede crop.

The cricketers competed for a swede trophy. Photo / Anne Osment

"No swedes were harmed - except for the one we used for our trophy."

Osment hoped the match would become an annual event but future sites would be need to be dictated by oversights of contractors when sowing winter crops.

"If anyone has a miss - let us know."