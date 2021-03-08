Sun shines on Warepa School Support Group Paddock Golf tournament

Reece Johnston takes a breather during the Warepa School Support Group paddock golf tournament. Photo / Richard Davison

The sun shone on a long-standing rural fundraiser on Saturday, as neither Covid-19 Alert Level 2 nor predicted rain showers were able to thwart the fun.

Limiting the event to 64 golfers and a cluster of volunteers meant the annual Warepa School Support Group Paddock Golf tournament could go ahead within pandemic regulations, and add to the more than $100,000 raised for the school during its previous 10 outings.

The adventure golf tournament takes place over 12 holes on Stu and Barbara Cowie's Kaihiku sheep paddocks, about 15km west of Balclutha.

Participants are challenged to hit the ball into sponsored and themed holes including, this year, a car passenger window, a top-loading washing machine, and a toilet.

Mr Cowie said the fundraiser was less about golfing prowess, and more about a social get-together for a good cause.

"Good banter is important, as is a spirit of friendly competition.

Reece Johnston, of Balclutha, avails himself of the facilities at the Warepa School Support Group paddock golf tournament at Kaihiku on Saturday, also doubling as the 10th hole. Photo / Richard Davison

"We're a bit suspicious of anyone wearing golf gloves, and it's the team with the highest score that gets its name on the trophy at the end of the day."

"Ample refreshments" were provided, as was a barbecue during and after the event, he said.

The event raised about $14,000 for the school support group last year, which went towards new safety vests, new audio equipment, and improving the school's technology supplies and outdoor spaces.

Event co-ordinator and Cowie's neighbour, Justine Barrie, said this year's funds would be directed towards continued improvements to the school's outdoor learning spaces.

"We certainly get a hard core of serial offenders who return each year, but I can see some new faces here this year, too.

"It's just a good, traditional country event, to get people together and raise a bit of money for the local school."