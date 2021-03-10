The Country - Eagles edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated long-time listener Geoff's birthday by playing some Eagles tunes.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on the return of African swine fever in China, the Water Services Bill and how it will impact small rural water schemes, plus how to deal with wayward Millennials.

Lindy Nelson:

Better late than never, we finally track down the founder of the Agri-Women's Development Trust, as we celebrate International Women's Day two days late!

Ross Hyland:

Is a self-proclaimed passionate agriculturalist who reckons labour shortages and changing land use are two real challenges facing the primary sector.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA's weather guy to put on his America's Cup forecaster's hat plus do a rain dance for North Island farmers.

Eric Roy:

The Chair of NZ Pork has slammed the government for refusing to make labelling country of origin mandatory on all imported pork.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel previews the Rural Games in Palmy North and the Hokitika Wild Foods Festival, both now going ahead this weekend under Level 1.

