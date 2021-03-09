The Country - Dirt edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay announced an exciting new promotion where someone could win a double pass to Wheels at Wanaka - including a ride in a monster '70s dump truck!

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We banter with the Minister of Agriculture about Alps 2 Ocean, the Crown Pastoral Land Act, why the pork industry is slamming the government over country of origin labelling and we ask if international tourism can ever recover?

Allan Dippie:

We give you the chance to win a three day pass (for two) to Wheels at Wanaka over the Easter weekend (with the bonus of a half hour ride in a monster '70s dump truck used to move dirt in the creation of the Upper Waitaki hydro power scheme).

Shane McManaway:

Is a Wairarapa farmer (and hospital builder) who pays tribute to a legend of the New Zealand sheep breeding industry, Holmes Warren, who passed away on Sunday.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and environmentalist who, somewhat against character, sings the praises of Winston Peters.

Nathan Penny:

Can Westpac's rural economist break the magical $8 barrier for milk? Are interest rates as low as they can go? Where will the exchange rate go?

