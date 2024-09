Levi Lanauze:

It’s an isolated yet wonderful lifestyle but how do you make a dollar farming on the Chatham Islands?

We ask the Islands’ biggest farmer (in terms of stock units farmed).

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst comments on a new report on trade tensions between China and the EU and what it might mean for New Zealand’s dairy sector.

Plus, we also preview Wednesday’s annual results from Fonterra and whether there will be any upside to the $7-80 milk price for the 23/24 season.

Mary van Andel:

MPI’s chief veterinary officer outlines the risks posed to the New Zealand economy by Avian influenza (Bird flu), and we ask how worried we should be.

Phil Duncan:

We plead with Monday’s resident weather expert for some calmer conditions.

