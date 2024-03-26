Regional Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones to pick his brains about the dolphin that stopped the first day of SailGP and the prospect of a capital gains tax.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Minister for Regional Development and the self-titled “Prince of the Provinces” has no time for “dim-witted frogs” getting in the way of progress, so what does he make of the dolphins halting sailing proceedings at Lyttleton Harbour? Plus, we talk about public service job cuts, the prospect of a capital gains tax and who will be the next Labour Prime Minister.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest reviews the East Coast regional final won by Archie Woodhouse and previews the remaining two North Island regional finals (Waikato/Bay of Plenty and Northern).

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent updates us on the latest farmer protests at Westminster, the logic (or otherwise) of the “Sustainable Farming Incentive” and why he’s such a big supporter of the royal family.

Mark de Lautour:

We catch up with the chief executive of Open Country Dairy, following the two recent drops in the GDT auction. We ask if the auction system serves New Zealand dairy farmers well and if the new season 24/25 forecast milk price will start with an 8.

Listen below:



