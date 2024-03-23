The New Zealand SailGP Team reveal new Black Foils name. Video / New Zealand SailGP Team

The presence of dolphins on the racecourse forced a cancellation of the opening day of racing in SailGP’s return to Christchurch.

Returning to the South Island on relatively short notice after the proposed Auckland event was scrapped due to land at Wynyard Point being unavailable to use as a spectator venue, fans were sent home without seeing any racing on Saturday evening.

SailGP regattas are run over two days, with the first day featuring three fleet races with all 10 teams. The second day features two more fleet races, before the top three teams after the five races meet in the podium race to find an event winner.

Racing was due to get underway on Lyttelton Harbour around 3pm on Saturday afternoon, however there were dolphins swimming around the starting line and the teams were forced to sit and wait.

SailGP have protocols in place for when wildlife is seen or detected on or near the race course, with racing being brought to a halt until the marine life passes on. A similar delay was seen in the global foiling league’s first foray into New Zealand last year, with dolphins on course causing teams to wait to get underway on opening day last year as well.

But while last year’s delay didn’t limit the amount of racing, Saturday’s racing was delayed for about 90 minutes before the call was ultimately made to call it off as the dolphins had not moved on.

SailGP has been approached for comment.

- More to come

