Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country host Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay caught up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before today’s Budget Policy Statement, to look at the nation’s books and discuss the need for a capital gains tax.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders this afternoon’s Budget Policy Statement release and the state of the nation’s books. We also debate the need for a capital gains tax, raising the age of eligibility for national super, the Chinese hack, and whether Shane Jones was too tough on the dolphins.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We find one of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics at a freshwater conference where her talk this afternoon is titled “There’s something in the water: Keeping Aotearoa’s water clean and supporting the delivery of safe drinking water”. Plus, we also look at urine patches and her latest column on the misinformation and disinformation of social media.

Rowena Duncum:

Rowena and Beaconsfield School principal Hamish Brown are live from the Rabobank Good Deeds working bee in South Canterbury.

Mark Storey:

On World Cheese Day, DairyNZ’s head of economics looks at the latest forecast profitability data available on the industry-good body’s financial tool - the Econ Tracker. Interestingly it paints a more positive picture for this season (23/24) than the next (24/25).

Listen below:



