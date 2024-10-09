Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about fast-tracking infrastructure, as well as boats, banks, the OCR, Dunedin Hospital and a capital gains tax.
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
We catch up with the Prime Minister on the eve of the East Asia Summit in Laos, to discuss the HMNZS Manawanui sinking, banks, the OCR, a capital gains tax, and how to pay for all the infrastructure we are fast-tracking.
Plus is he telling porkies about the cost of the new Dunedin Hospital?