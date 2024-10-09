Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks infrastructure

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about fast-tracking infrastructure, as well as boats, banks, the OCR, Dunedin Hospital and a capital gains tax.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We catch up with the Prime Minister on the eve of the East Asia Summit in Laos, to discuss the HMNZS Manawanui sinking, banks, the OCR, a capital gains tax, and how to pay for all the infrastructure we are fast-tracking.

Plus is he telling porkies about the cost of the new Dunedin Hospital?

Nancy Crawshaw and Tessa Chartres:

We catch up with the 2024 Zanda McDonald Award winners on their Australian mentoring trip.

The New Zealand winner, Nancy Crawshaw, 27, is an extension officer for Angus Australia (based in New Zealand), and the Australian winner Tessa Chartres, 32, is the general manager of business development at Murray Irrigation.

Tom Young:

Affco’s national livestock manager was right when he foreshadowed the closure of meat processing plants and the loss of hundreds of jobs due to shrinking livestock numbers. But is there more to come for the troubled sheep meat industry?

Bryce McKenzie:

Carrying on from yesterday’s show, we catch up again with one of the co-founders of Groundswell for a history lesson on Waikirikiri Rugby Club’s legendary “shindig” at West Otago’s Kelso Hall that kept going despite the “big flood” of 1978.

Listen below:


