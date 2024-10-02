Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Dunedin Hospital

The Country
On the show today: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoked to The Country's Jamie Mackay about Dunedin Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to ask him what’s next for Dunedin Hospital after the government announced plans to downgrade the project due to budget blowouts.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister kicks off The Country and we kick off about the Dunedin Hospital.

We also talk about the Q4 Action Plan, the United Arab Emirates trade deal and next week’s OCR announcement.

And with Jimmy Carter turning 100, we ask our Prime Minister who was the best US President of his lifetime.

Richard Allen:

Fonterra’s Chicago-based president of global ingredients comments on another very good GDT auction (up 1.2%, WMP + 3%) and talks about the new strategy message he’s giving Fonterra farmers on the current road show.

Mike Petersen:

This Hawke’s Bay farmer is also a former New Zealand Trade Envoy and former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ.

He reckons that rather than beating up forestry and trees, land use change is an ongoing trend.

He doesn’t buy into the over-dramatisation of sheep number decline and says it’s been happening since 1985.

Craig Wiggins: 

The founder of Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate and the Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust salutes his new patron Barbara Kuriger, who, along with Slade McFarland, was supporting farmers and locals at the King Country Rams rugby home game at Te Kuiti last weekend.

The Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate campaign will be hitting Kaitaia, Whangārei, Dargaville and Kerikeri from October 21 to 24.

Listen below:

Save

