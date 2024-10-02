And with Jimmy Carter turning 100, we ask our Prime Minister who was the best US President of his lifetime.

Richard Allen:

Fonterra’s Chicago-based president of global ingredients comments on another very good GDT auction (up 1.2%, WMP + 3%) and talks about the new strategy message he’s giving Fonterra farmers on the current road show.

Mike Petersen:

This Hawke’s Bay farmer is also a former New Zealand Trade Envoy and former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ.

He reckons that rather than beating up forestry and trees, land use change is an ongoing trend.

He doesn’t buy into the over-dramatisation of sheep number decline and says it’s been happening since 1985.

Craig Wiggins:

The founder of Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate and the Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust salutes his new patron Barbara Kuriger, who, along with Slade McFarland, was supporting farmers and locals at the King Country Rams rugby home game at Te Kuiti last weekend.

The Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate campaign will be hitting Kaitaia, Whangārei, Dargaville and Kerikeri from October 21 to 24.

Listen below: