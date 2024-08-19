“Livestock that might typically be wintered were sold to improve cashflow, additionally capital livestock were sold to bolster revenue as well – this loss of capital livestock will reduce lamb and calf crops in spring 2024 and affect future potential earnings,” the report said.
Canterbury and Marlborough, which have been dealing with drought, had the biggest drop in sheep numbers – at 12.2%.
Flock reductions of 30-60% were common in the driest areas such as Nelson and North Canterbury and complete ewe flocks were sold in extreme cases.
Huge flow-on effects
In recent weeks, RNZ has reported of job losses at a Waitaki meat plant which was struggling to secure enough stock and shearing gangs have less work due to lower sheep numbers.
“The sheep and beef sector creates about $11 billion in revenue for New Zealand and supports 90,000 jobs throughout farming and the processing sector and we know that sheep and beef farmers spend most of their money in their rural communities,” Acland said.
“So what we’re seeing is, in a lot of these rural communities, it’s having an impact, we’re seeing reductions in vets and services, we’re seeing local schools close or lose teachers, so the flow-on impact is here and it’s being felt in large parts of the country already.”
“Unfortunately, we’re not seeing anything that will signal a sharp turnaround, I mean, at Beef and Lamb we are really trying to focus on the factors that farmers can control on-farm, which is really building productivity and profitability.
“But we’re concerned about the critical mass of our sector, you know, the sheep and beef sector is an economic powerhouse for our country and it supports the biodiversity and those iconic hill country landscapes so it’s so important that we do rebuild the profitability and the confidence in our sector.”
Beef cattle numbers also drop
Despite beef prices performing really well this year, beef cattle numbers fell 2.8% to 3.55 million in the year to the end of June.
Beef and Lamb New Zealand’s report said the drop was mostly due to drought-related destocking in the South Island.
Breeding cow numbers were down across most regions and fewer older, heavier trade cattle were on hand at June 30, 2024.
“One possible reason for fewer older, particularly bulls on hand at 30 June is a reduction in calf rearers due to very tight margins two years ago creating a lack of these animals in the current market for processing,” the report said.
Like the drop in sheep numbers, Canterbury and Marlborough had the biggest dip in cattle numbers at 10.7% due to drought-reducing feed levels.