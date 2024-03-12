Zanda McDonald Award 2024 winners Nancy Crawshaw (left) for NZ, and Tessa Chartres for Australia.

Two women have been crowned as the 2024 winners of the Zanda McDonald Award at a special 10-year celebration evening.

The agricultural award recognises and supports future leaders in the primary sector. New Zealander Nancy Crawshaw and Australian Tessa Chartres have taken out the top honours.

Crawshaw, 27, is an extension officer for Angus Australia, based in New Zealand, who uses her knowledge of the beef supply chain to facilitate field days, youth programmes and workshops for primary producers.

Chartres, 32, based in Deniliquin, NSW, is the general manager of business development at Murray Irrigation, where she is responsible for the delivery of Commonwealth-funded projects, water policy, ICT transformation and commercial business contracts.

The Zanda McDonald Award gives young people in agriculture a chance to accelerate their careers.

This is achieved by providing opportunities for growth, mentorship and education.

Chartres and Crawshaw were initially named as finalists alongside:

Caitlin McConnel, 33, an agribusiness lawyer at Clayton Utz, chairwoman of the Future Farmer Network and farmer based in southeast Queensland;

Nick Dunsdon, 33, a manager of Coban Pastoral Co and rural property agent at GDL based in Cunnamulla, southwest Queensland;

Carla Muller, 31, an agricultural economist and principal consultant for Perrin Ag and former president of NZIPIM, based in Whakatāne;

Tim Dangen, 31, a beef farmer in Muriwai, West Auckland, and the 2022 recipient of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Award.

Awards chairman Shane McManaway said the judges were extremely impressed with Chartres and Crawshaw’s achievements to date and the remarkable contributions they were already making to the agricultural landscape.

“They both embrace the values that hold true to the award and are extremely worthy recipients.”

McManaway said Chartres was smart, driven and collaborative, finding solutions to complex challenges that affected the whole food and fibre supply chain.

“She strives for a balance between agriculture, the environment and her community, and is passionate about their wellbeing, and considerate of all stakeholders impacted by water regulation.”

“Nancy is thoughtful and sincere and has an in-depth knowledge of the industry from pasture to production.

Crawshaw had a wide network across the transtasman region and was passionate about the industry, McManaway said.

“Her strong interest in the Angus breed is evident through her actions, and she has a clear pathway on how she plans to deliver impact to the industry.”

As part of the prize package, Chartres and Crawshaw each receive a personal development package, including a personalised mentoring trip in both countries, $10,000 worth of tailored education or further training, media coaching and ongoing networking opportunities.

Finalists become part of the award alumni, and receive ongoing access to mentoring, networking opportunities and support.

The winners were announced at the annual Impact Summit in Queenstown during a special celebratory evening with industry leaders, alumni and award partners.