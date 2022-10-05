William Beetham (left), Hon Kieran McAnulty, Carterton Mayor Greg Lang, Lynnette McManaway, Shane McManaway, UCOL Board Chair Verne Atmore, South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen and Masterston Mayor Lyn Patterson. Photo / Supplied

Shane McManaway has received an Honorary Associate award from UCOL | Te Pūkenga, for his contribution to the development of Wairarapa, particularly in the area of agriculture.

UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

The UCOL honours awards recognise and celebrate the significant contribution of people to UCOL, the community, and society.

McManaway said he was "very humbled" to receive the award.

"The Wairarapa region is in my DNA, it's a real pleasure to be a cheerleader for the agri-community here and play an active role in fostering our next generation into farming and agriculture too.

"I must also acknowledge my wife Lynnette as we are an absolute team and achieving this award wouldn't have been possible without her."

McManaway has an impressive set of accomplishments under his belt.

He is the founder of the Platinum Primary Producer group which has evolved into a collective of over 150 of Australia and New Zealand's top rural leaders.

Shane McManaway receives his Honorary Associate award, presented by UCOL | Te Pūkenga Board Chair, Verne Atmore. Photo / Supplied

McManaway also founded the Zanda McDonald Award which recognises future leaders in the industry and helps them progress in their careers.

He was also made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit this year by the late Queen Elizabeth II, for his services to agriculture and the community.

McManaway retired as chief executive of Allflex, a world leader in livestock intelligence products, after 16 years, in 2019.

In his retirement, McManaway and his wife Lynnette continued to be community-focused and built a state-of-the-art integrated medical facility and ambulance station in Greytown, called Five Rivers Medical.

He continues to be actively involved in agriculture through numerous ventures, such as the Gold Creek Charolais and Deer farm, and Ongaha Gold – an extensive sheep, beef, and dairy operation, both in South Wairarapa, along with a dairy farm in Kaikōura.

UCOL | Te Pūkenga Board Chair, Verne Atmore, said it was a privilege to present the UCOL honours awards.

"It's a real highlight for me, in my role as board chair, to honour those within the wider UCOL community that are achieving these incredible feats, such as Shane McManaway.

"It's our way of recognising their outstanding contribution to UCOL, our community, and wider society.

"I can only hope their stories provide inspiration to our ākonga (learners)."