Zanda McDonald Award: 2024 finalists announced

Zanda McDonald was a prominent identity in the Australian beef and livestock industry.

Ten young rural professionals - five from Australia and five from New Zealand - have been selected as finalists for the 2024 Zanda McDonald Award.

The award, which celebrates its 10th anniversary next year, recognises future leaders working in agriculture.

It also provides a prize package centred around tailored mentoring and education.

The awards are named after Zanda McDonald, who was prominent in Australian beef and livestock and worked tirelessly to encourage young people to join the industry.

McDonald died in April 2013 at the age of 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property.

Organisers said the finalists were selected for their leadership skills, passion, and the contribution they made within the primary sector.

Award chairman, Shane McManaway, said the judges were elated with the calibre of the latest crop of applicants.

“It’s wonderful that this award has been helping grow future leaders in agriculture for a decade now, providing unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and learn from industry mentors who have walked the path.

“Yet again we’ve been blown away by the people who have applied, and it’s encouraging to see the immense talent coming through from the next generation.”

The 10 shortlisted applicants will be interviewed next month, with three finalists selected from each country.

McManaway said judges were eagerly anticipating these interviews.

“We’re thrilled with our shortlist, and looking forward to meeting everyone in person for interviews next month, to get to know them better.”

After this, contestants will head to Queenstown in March 2024 for the Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit, where an Australian and a New Zealand winner will be crowned at a celebratory evening with industry leaders and award partners.

The winners will each pick up an impressive personal development package, including a fully personalised mentoring trip in both countries by private jet, $10,000 worth of tailored education or further training, media coaching and ongoing networking opportunities.

New Zealand finalists

2024 Zanda McDonald Award NZ finalists: Carla Muller (left), Jordi Hoult, Nancy Crawshaw, Richard Dawkins, and Tim Dangen. Photo / zandamcdonaldaward.com

The New Zealand finalists are:

Carla Muller, 31, Agricultural Economist and Principal Consultant for Perrin Ag and former Director of NZIPIM, based in Whakatane

Jordi Hoult, 29, vet and Senior Advisor at the Ministry for Primary Industries, based in Manawatū

Nancy Crawshaw, 27, Extension Officer for Angus Australia based in Nuhaka Northern Hawkes Bay

Richard Dawkins, 34, sheep and beef farmer and Vice President of Marlborough Federated Farmers, based in Blenheim

Tim Dangen, 31, beef farmer in Muriwai West Auckland, and 2022 recipient of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Award.

Australian finalists

2024 Zanda McDonald Award Australian finalists: Caitlin McConnel, Nick Dunsdon, Sam Fryer, Tessa Chartres, and Xavier McCluskey. Photo / zandamcdonald.co.nz

The Australian finalists are: