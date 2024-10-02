Advertisement
Zanda McDonald Award: Applications open for 2025

Zanda McDonald Award chairman Shane McManaway (left), with Lynnette McManaway, and 2024 winners Tessa Chartres and Nancy Crawshaw on the New Zealand leg of their mentoring trip in June 2024.

The hunt is on for the next generation of trailblazers in agriculture as applications open for the 2025 Zanda McDonald Award.

The Zanda McDonald Award is open to Australian and New Zealand residents, actively involved in agriculture, aged 21 to 35.

Three finalists from each country are selected, from whom the Australian and New Zealand winners are chosen.

Award recipients receive a bespoke education, training, and mentoring programme, including access to influential leaders across various facets of the primary sector.

The awards are named after Zanda McDonald, who was prominent in Australian beef and livestock and worked tirelessly to encourage young people to join the industry.

McDonald died in April 2013 at the age of 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property.

Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award, Shane McManaway, MNZM, said it was designed to elevate winners’ skills and broaden their horizons.

“We’re excited to discover the next generation of passionate young Kiwis and Aussies who are poised to make a difference in agriculture,” he said.

“Winners will engage with some of Australasia’s top agricultural operators, gaining invaluable insights and leadership skills that are truly transformative.”

The tailored winners’ programme is centred around the recipient’s specific areas of interest and growth and features exclusive mentoring trips.

All travel and accommodation costs are covered, including flights via private plane to access diverse and remote locations.

Benefits aren’t reserved for the winners, as the three finalists also become part of the award Alumni, which provides ongoing support and networking opportunities.

Nancy Crawshaw is the 2024 New Zealand Zanda McDonald Award winner. She is the extension officer for Angus Australia, based in New Zealand.

Crawshaw said she’d learnt personally and professionally over the past six months.

“I’ve been able to get a seat at the table with some incredible leaders, hear what drives them, the challenges they’ve faced, and how they’ve overcome them.

“It’s really helped me see the big picture, and how I can carve out my own path to contribute to the future success of agriculture.”

Meanwhile, Tessa Chartres won the 2024 Australian Award. She’s the general manager of business development at Murray Irrigation, based in Deniliquin NSW.

Chartres said the Zanda McDonald Award offered ”an unparalleled opportunity”.

“I can feel the change in myself already.

“I know I’ll continue to reap the benefits of this transformative time right throughout my career.”

Applications for the 2025 Zanda McDonald Award are open from October 1-31, 2024, closing at 5pm NZ time.

Late entries will not be accepted.

Visit here for details on how to apply.


