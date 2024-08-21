Todd Charteris:

We ask the chief executive of Rabobank whether banks are ripping farmers off after Finance Minister Nicola Willis described competition amongst the banks as a “cosy pillow fight”.





Richard Allen:

Fonterra’s Chicago-based President Global Markets Ingredients reviews a jaw-droppingly good GDT auction overnight (+ 5.5%, with whole milk powder up a whopping 7.2%).

Hunter McGregor:

We find our Shanghai-based correspondent back in China where he’s battling the heat after a month’s holiday back home in New Zealand. He has little by way of good news around the economy but is enjoying Kiwi apples and the prospect of snow skiing in a 20-storey, $1 billion building.

