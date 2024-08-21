Advertisement
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the latest 1News Verian poll

The Country
Quick Read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gave his opinion on the latest 1News Verian poll, which showed he got a boost in preferred PM stakes.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders independent MP Darleen Tana, the banking (and rural banking) inquiry, the latest 1News Verian poll, David Seymour’s divisive Treaty Principles Bill, and chair of executive entity for Waikato-Tainui, Tuku Morgan’s speech during Te Koroneihana 2024 celebrations at Tūrangawaewae Marae.


Todd Charteris:

We ask the chief executive of Rabobank whether banks are ripping farmers off after Finance Minister Nicola Willis described competition amongst the banks as a “cosy pillow fight”.


Richard Allen:

Fonterra’s Chicago-based President Global Markets Ingredients reviews a jaw-droppingly good GDT auction overnight (+ 5.5%, with whole milk powder up a whopping 7.2%).

Hunter McGregor:

We find our Shanghai-based correspondent back in China where he’s battling the heat after a month’s holiday back home in New Zealand. He has little by way of good news around the economy but is enjoying Kiwi apples and the prospect of snow skiing in a 20-storey, $1 billion building.

Listen below:


Save

