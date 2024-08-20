Tana also skewered the Greens for u-turning on their longstanding opposition to waka-jumping rules.

“I was gobsmacked to be held up as a “liar” and “not fit for purpose” by Green Party leadership. And, heartbroken to be the subject of such a malicious campaign of mis- and dis-information,” Tana said.

Tana quoted former Green co-leader Rod Donald who noted that “the principle of democracy may come at a price”.

“This or any other piece of legislation cannot distinguish between the Jim Andertons and the Alamein Kopus of this world. Jim Anderton, as other speakers have already said, exercised his conscience. He claimed that his old party left him and that he remained true to its principles. Alamein Kopu had no good cause, but she is the price of democracy,” Tana quoted Donald as saying.

Potentially drawing a comparison between Kopu who “had no good cause” and themselves, Tana finished the letter noting the amount of money the Greens will lose out on as a result of Tana’s defection: $564,187.

“[t] draws attention to the price of democracy that Rod Donald spoke about. He considered that although there might be a price, it was worth paying. Is the Green Party really prepared to compromise this principle at this price?” Tana wrote.

Tana cited a Supreme Court ruling from a case fought between Act’s Donna Awarere Huata and Richard Prebble from 2005, in which one of the justices Peter Blanchard noted that the Waka-Jumping provision could not simply be triggered because an MP resigned from their party and became an independent.

“It is necessary also that there be a reasonably held view that, as [the statute puts it] “the member. . . has acted in a way that has distorted, and is likely to continue to distort” proportionality. If it is not the actions of the member which have led to the declaration, it cannot, in my opinion, be said that the member has acted in a way that has distorted etc. A member who remains in Parliament after the Speaker has made a declaration does not by that fact alone cause the distortion,” he said.

Tana made a number of arguments for why their resignation did not distort the proportionality of Parliament, chiefly that Te Pāti Māori would now be casting proxy votes for Tana in alignment with how the Green Party votes, meaning the Greens will not lose out on support in the house.

