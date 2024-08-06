Former Elizabeth Kerekere staffer working for Darleen Tana

Former Green list MP Darleen Tana in their seat at the back of the debating chamber, known as Siberia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A former staffer for ex-Green turned independent MP Elizabeth Kerekere has come to work for Darleen Tana, who entered Parliament on the Green list but now sits as an independent MP after dramatically quitting the party.

The move comes as the Green Party debates whether to use the waka-jumping rule to boot Tana from Parliament altogether. The staffing decision will do nothing to dispel concerns among some Green members that Kerekere is working behind the scenes to help Tana, who uses they/them pronouns, in their battle with the Greens. Kerekere dramatically fell out with the Greens and the MP who is now the party’s co-leader, Chlöe Swarbrick, last year.

The staffer stuck with Kerekere after she left the Greens and was thanked in Kerekere’s valedictory. Tana’s staff stand to benefit should the Greens use the waka jumping law. Parliament’s standard staff contract would entitle them to a payout equivalent to 12 weeks’ pay.

At the Greens’ AGM last month, Kerekere’s wife, Alofa Aiono, was among three members who dramatically quit the party, citing the way it had responded to the death of Fa’anānā Efeso Collins. A letter expressing the reasons for that falling out alleged Tana’s treatment by the Greens had been “appalling” and that the party had smeared “Darleen’s character, integrity and mana”.