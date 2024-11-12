Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Labour’s trade spokesman Damien O’Connor on his European trip

The Country
2 mins to read
Labour’s trade spokesman Damien O’Connor spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Labour’s trade spokesman Damien O’Connor, to ask him about his latest European trade trip.

On with the show:

Sir David Carter:

Cup and Show Week gets underway today with the NZ Trotting Cup at Addington, there’s the Free for All Friday, Riccarton Saturday, and the A&P Show on Thursday to Saturday.

We ask the Canterbury A&P Association board chairman, former Minister of Agriculture, and former Speaker of the House what he makes of the political world today; and how he is faring on his Banks Peninsula sheep and beef farm.

Damien O’Connor:

A very grumpy Labour trade spokesman vociferously defends his latest European trade trip. Also, Trump, trade and mining are on the agenda.


Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers is calling for the Government to urgently distance itself from a radical new pine planting proposal released by the Climate Change Commission late last week.

Federated Farmers meat and wool chair says the proposal would see “large swathes of productive farmland sacrificed in the name of emission reductions”.

Rhys Roberts and Tim Dangen:

Today’s Zanda McDonald Panel features the 2022 winner and a 2024 finalist, as we profile young leaders and entrepreneurs in the New Zealand primary sector.

Listen below:


