Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Sir David Carter on the Christchurch Show

Canterbury's iconic A&P Show is returning this year. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury's iconic A&P Show is returning this year. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the Canterbury A&P Association board chairman, Sir David Carter, to find out about this year’s Christchurch Show.

On with the show:

Sir David Carter:

The biggest A&P Show in the land is back. The chairman of the board (and former Minister of Agriculture) explains the rationale behind the rebranded Christchurch Show.


Jane Smith:

The outspoken North Otago farmer doesn’t hold back when we let her off the chain to talk Pāmu, pine trees and Perendales!


Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst, and author of the Q3 Global Dairy Quarterly Report, has raised the bank’s milk price forecast to $8.60. Plus, we ask if Fonterra can maintain its place as the sixth-largest dairy company in the world.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent talks about inflation, OCR, deforestation-free beef, and a big farmer protest rally in Canberra on September 10 against anti-farming policies.

Mark de Lautour:

Does the chief executive of Open Country Dairy see any chance of a milk price beginning with a 9 for 24/25?

Listen below:

