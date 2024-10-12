Advertisement
Growing Future Farmers: More farm trainers needed after record number of student applications

2 mins to read
The Growing Future Farmers provides practical on-farm experience. Photo / Duncan Brown

The recent Growing Future Farmers application process for the 2025 student intake has closed with a record number of applications.

Growing Future Farmers is a two-year programme providing practical on-farm experience o build confidence and skills in young people entering the sheep, beef, and deer industry.

It recently won the Rabobank People Development Award at the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards.

This year, the programme has 131 applications, significantly outstripping the projection of 80 placements for the 2025 intake.

Growing Future Farmers chief executive Wendy Paul was thrilled so many “amazing young people” had applied to join.

“The calibre of the applications was impressive.”

More students than ever had applied to Growing Future Farmers as their first choice this year, which was something worth celebrating, she said.

“It’s a huge commitment for a 16–21-year-old to leave home and move onto a farm for two years, but witnessing the growth in confidence and skills over those two years is incredible.”

The large jump in student applications is attributed to more young people having a clear idea about where to put their energy as they focus on future careers.

Paul said the programme was currently in the next stage of its annual process; looking into matching Year 1 students to available farm placements for 2025.

“Our focus is on encouraging farmers who are invested in the sustainability of our sheep and beef sector, and in growing young people into great farmers, to join the programme so that we can offer more farm placement opportunities to our long list of successful student applicants.”

Growing Future Farmers is currently looking for more farm trainers.

The programme encourages farmers in the Canterbury, King Country, and Kurow/Otago regions to consider becoming farm trainers to meet the student demand.

If you are interested in becoming a farm trainer, visit growingfuturefarmers.co.nz


