The judges described the farm as a shining example of innovation.

They said diversifying into sheep milking, processing and marketing addressed the issues of adding value, succession and financial security to their family farming business.

Pukeatua farmer Graeme Gleeson took out the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Regional Leadership Award for his advocacy and involvement in industry-good activities.

He had been particularly focused on helping farmers remain productive and profitable while understanding and mitigating their environmental impacts, the judges said.

They said Gleeson had worked hard to ensure regional and national government policies were fair, equitable, and based on science.

Plant and Food Research senior scientist Ian McIvor was awarded The Alliance Significant Contribution Award for his extensive work around the use of poplar and willow trees for soil stabilisation and erosion control on hill country farms.

North Island storms on the east coast had highlighted the importance of soil conservation work, and many well-planted sheep and beef farms came through those events well because of the work initiated, led and championed by McIvor, the judges said.

The Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award was won by AgResearch plant scientist Dr David Hume who was instrumental in the development and commercialisation of endophyte AR37.

The endophyte, a naturally occurring fungus, gives ryegrass protection against pests.

It has been estimated that AR37 has contributed $3.6 billion to the New Zealand economy over 20 years.

The Rabobank People and Development Award was won by Growing Future Farmers, a programme that places young people on farms for two years of training.

