So the Subtils set up the Growing Future Farmers Trust in 2019, and started a pilot programme in 2020, with 11 students on 11 farms.
The programme now has 139 students on 105 farms in 14 regions throughout New Zealand.
It’s a two-year, fee-free course during which students live on farms.
“They work on the farm four days a week and then on Fridays get together for some academic work, or further training in essential farm skills such as fencing, shearing, and using a chainsaw,” Annabelle explained.
The students also receive a pup when starting and dog training throughout the programme.
“By the end of the two years, they have two working dogs and are ready to hit the ground running in the workforce,” she said.
The Subtils are a farming duo who walk the talk and firmly believe adopting a learning mindset is not just for youngsters.
They embrace technology to help improve their farming, learning a thing or two along the way.
For example, they’ve been using Gallagher’s eShepherd — a solar-powered, GPS-enabled livestock neckband that uses virtual-reality fencing to manage herds.