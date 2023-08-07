The Ballance Farm Environment Awards celebrate sustainable farming and growing, and good practice and innovation across the primary sector. Photo / Warren Buckland

Entries have opened for the 2024 Ballance Farm Environment Awards (BFEA).

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust (NZFet), the awards champion sustainable farming and growing and celebrate good practice and innovation across the primary sector.

NZFet general manager Sarah Harris encouraged farmers and growers to get involved, no matter what point they were at with their sustainability goals.

“Being part of the awards programme is a positive way to receive feedback on your business, help identify strengths and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector,” she said.

Through the BFEA programme, farmers and growers have the opportunity to showcase, benchmark and improve the sustainability of their operations through a constructive process where agribusiness professionals provide feedback, recommendations and commendations.

The judges take a holistic approach to the feedback and award allocation process by evaluating the overall farm system, including water and soil, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, people and wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

After a successful introduction in 2021, Harris said the BFEA will again feature the Catchment Group section.

“This section will continue to showcase the great work being done by catchment groups throughout New Zealand, from our high country to the lowlands, uniting our rural and urban communities along the way.”

The Catchment Group Showcase recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality in local rivers, streams, lakes and wetlands.

The initiative is designed to celebrate the efforts of catchment groups and help inspire other communities with examples of good practice.

While there are some region-specific awards, the main award categories for 2024 include:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Award

DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

NZ Farm Environment Trust Biodiversity Award

NZ Farm Environment Trust Innovation Award

Entries close at the end of October, with farm visits taking place in November and December.

Regional awards events then take place in March and April 2024.

The supreme winner from each of the 11 regions involved in the awards goes through to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase at Claudelands in Hamilton on June 20, 2024.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2024′s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz.