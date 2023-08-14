Finn Wilson,16, of Mosgiel, will be the first student in the Growing Future Farmers programme to work on a farm in Otago. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Taieri teenager Finn Wilson, along with his heading dog Chick, is the first student to enrol in a two-year programme providing practical experience on a sheep and beef farm in Otago. The self-proclaimed townie talks to Otago Daily Times’ Shawn McAvinue about the appeal of the Growing Future Farmers programme.

Taieri teenager Finn Wilson is ready to run with the bulls.

The 16-year-old has signed on to be the first student to embark on the Growing Future Farmers programme in Otago.

He will start his two-year training programme on Josh Adam’s farm in Henley, south of Dunedin, in January next year.

“We’ve got 1500 ewes, 3500 chickens, 50 beef cows and about 30 rodeo bulls - a bit of everything,” Wilson said.

The appeal of a job on a farm was being able to work with animals and be outdoors.

On his breaks from studying at Taieri College, he worked on the farm and secured a full-time job earlier this year.

The programme appealed because it provided NZQA learning and extensive practical work experience.

“My parents don’t farm so I’m kind of a townie, so it gives me the chance to learn things I didn’t learn growing up.”

Growing Future Farmers chief executive Wendy Paul, of Auckland, has been attending open days showcasing the programme in the South last month.

About 45 people attended the open day at Wakefield Farm in Dipton in Northern Southland.

The programme was launched in Southland in 2021.

More than 50 people, mostly year 12 and 13 pupils, attended an open day at Adam’s farm.

A search was on for more farmer trainers in Otago, Paul said.

An event to recruit farm trainers in Otago at Beaumont Hotel was also held last month.

Up to 20 people at the event showed interest in being farm trainers and being matched to suitable students.

“We have a definite five interested.”

The aim was to match one student to up to 10 farm trainers in Otago.

A family on a sheep and beef farm in Gisborne launched the programme in 2016 to address a shortage of skilled workers in the sector.

Staff shortage in the sector remained an issue, Paul said.

“We are aiming to fill that but it’s quite a big gap and we are aiming to play our small part.”

Growing Future Farmers Otago liaison manager Bonnie Fogarty, of Roxburgh, said many students in the programme were “townies”, who had no contacts to be able to get on a farm and learn skills.

“It is about guiding our young ones in the agricultural sector and educating them ... it’s really exciting.”

Activities at the open day included a race to install an electric fence, competitions in gumboot throwing, guessing the weight of a working dog and the number of docking rings in a jar.

Demonstrations at the open day in Henley included working dogs and shearing sheep.

A crutching demonstration was put on by students in the Southland programme, Sarah Harvey, of Winton, and Sam Ollerenshaw, of Balclutha.

In the programme, Harvey was working on sheep stud Rosedale, near Gore, and Ollerenshaw worked on sheep and beef farm The Glen in Mandeville.

Ollerenshaw said the appeal of the programme was being able to work on a farm and gain practical experience rather than be stuck in a classroom.

“It’s hands-on learning and you know you’re going to have a genuine person who is willing to teach you.”

She once got a job on a sheep and beef farm in Central Otago, but her employer’s expectations were unrealistic.

“It wasn’t worth it - I’d go to work and they expected me to know how to run the farm.”

Harvey said farmer trainers on the programme had realistic expectations of a student’s abilities.

“They know you are coming in green. You don’t realise how much you don’t know until you’re on the farm.”

She was training four working dogs with mixed results, but they all had potential.

“My huntaway’s going well.”

Paul said the programme was free for students.

A farmer invested about $45,000 per student during a two-year programme.

Applications to enrol in the programme next year close on September 1.

If a student’s application was accepted, the next stage was “a bit of speed-dating with some farm trainers, so you - and them - can get a feel for what farm you’d like to go on”.