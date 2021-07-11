The Country is excited to bring to you the inaugural Golden Gumboot Awards, with thanks to Farm Source and 360 clothing - tried and tested on New Zealand dairy farms.

There are lots of awesome prizes up for grabs and 10 categories to enter.

All you need to do is nominate someone who you think is deserving (or yourself!) and you're in to win a prize to the value of $1000, thanks to the category sponsor.

So, get going!

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Mai Mai

Is there a special place you hang out on the first Saturday in May every year without fail?

Somewhere you get together with family and friends to chew the fat and take on the feathered foe?

Nominate this outstanding hideout in the Golden Gumboot Awards' Best Mai Mai category - thanks to Agri-Tech imports, Comfy Cow Matting - and you could win four Comfy Cow rubber mats, plus a t-shirt and beanie!