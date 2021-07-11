The Country is excited to bring to you the inaugural Golden Gumboot Awards, with thanks to Farm Source and 360 clothing - tried and tested on New Zealand dairy farms.

There are lots of awesome prizes up for grabs and 10 categories to enter.

All you need to do is nominate someone who you think is deserving (or yourself!) and you're in to win a prize to the value of $1000, thanks to Phoenix Premium Grain-Free Dog Food - our Best Farm Dog sponsor.

So, get going!

Keen to enter more categories? Check out the other 2021 Golden Gumboot Awards below:

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Farm Dog

Do you have a hard-working and loyal four-legged friend who is an integral part of the farm?

Or even just a goofy best mate who makes you smile every day?

Nominate that good boy or girl in your life in the Golden Gumboot Awards' Best Farm Dog category - thanks to Phoenix, your locally owned, premium grain-free dog food. You could win a year's supply of dog food worth $1000. Thanks Phoenix!

Remember, they don't have to be the most efficient farmer's best friend, just the most loyal.