The Country is excited to bring to you the inaugural Golden Gumboot Awards, with thanks to Farm Source and 360 clothing - tried and tested on New Zealand dairy farms.

There are lots of awesome prizes up for grabs and 10 categories to enter.

All you need to do is nominate someone who you think is deserving (or yourself!) and you're in to win.

So, get going!

Keen to enter more categories? Check out the other 2021 Golden Gumboot Awards below:

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Country Pub

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best On-Farm Style

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Number 8 Wire Solution

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Farm Dog

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Shed

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Farm Entrance/Mailbox

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Chef

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Mai Mai

Golden Gumboot Awards: The Armchair Expert

Read NZME's terms and conditions here.

Golden Gumboot Awards: Best Smoko Spread

Do you know someone who treats putting on a smoko spread as a competitive sport? Do you walk away from smoko 5kg heavier than when you sat down?

Nominate this formidable feast in the Golden Gumboot Awards Best Smoko Spread category, and you're in to win an amazing smoko delivered right to your farm gate.

Just enter your details below and tell us what you're nominating and why it's the greatest smoko spread in all of New Zealand.

Related articles The Country The Country - Sydney edition 14 Jul, 2021 01:30 AM Quick Read