The Country - Sydney edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Taranaki dairy farmers Rob and Alison Thwaites, who are trapped in Sydney.

Rob and Alison Thwaites:

We heard the traumatic tale of the Taranaki dairy farmers left high and dry in Sydney.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture responded to the Thwaites' plight and commented on the Government's release today of the consultation documents for freshwater farm plans and stock exclusion low slope maps.

Derek Daniell:

We're counting down to Friday's "Howl of a Protest" with one of New Zealand's sheep breeders who's up-in-arms against the tidal wave of regulations hitting farmers.

Tony Laker:

We talked to the travel agent with cancer - an incredible man facing great adversity who reckoned he'd struck the jackpot!

