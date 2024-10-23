His business interests in the Bay of Islands are centred on tourism — he is developing an “eco-village” on the edge of Puketi Forest, west of Kerikeri, and he owns a motel and a holiday resort — but he also has an education centre, a kiwifruit orchard, and a hobby farm catering to his international visitors.

The hwangchil orchard is his first attempt at creating a new industry in Northland.

Lee already uses hwangchil (Dendropanax morbifera) grown in Korea to make skincare products with claimed anti-ageing effects.

His aim, once he has Food Safety approval, is to use New Zealand-grown hwangchil in a range of food products.

Some 25,000 trees have been planted on 7 hectares, Yewon Hwang, a director of NZ Eco Farms, said.

It had taken three years to work out how to get biosecurity clearance to import the seeds, she said.

Hwangchil, a Korean medicinal plant, is new to New Zealand. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

The trees were raised in pots before being planted in paddocks and were now about two years old.

Hwang said growing the trees in New Zealand conditions was a case of trial and error.

“We are still learning about how they grow here. We are always experimenting and learning,” she said.

Kikuyu was proving to be one of their biggest challenges, especially given their reluctance to use chemical sprays.

In Korea, the young trees were planted directly into pasture but Korean growers did not have to reckon with Northland’s vigorous, all-smothering kikuyu grass.

However, she said the trees themselves did not need much care.

“They like well-draining soil but they’re not too fussy, so they could be planted on marginal farmland as an extra source of income.”

Ilchi Lee said the trees grew slowly in Korea, where they were confined to the warmer south coast.

Ilchi Lee and Yewon Hwang, of NZ Eco Farms, in their hwangchil orchard north of Kerikeri. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

They seemed to grow better in New Zealand, which was not entirely surprising — kiwifruit originally came from Asia and only became a major commercial crop when grown in New Zealand.

Lee said New Zealand had the environment, the space and the growth rate to make a hwangchil industry work, though there were also new challenges to overcome.

All parts of the plant could be used but mostly the leaves were harvested, freeze-dried and powdered.

Lee said there was already demand for hwangchil products in Korea, North America and Europe.

He envisaged making teas, beverages, supplements, and healthy substitutes for gum, sweets and biscuits.

He planned to keep expanding the area planted in hwangchil and create a “healing park” on the 119-ha former dairy farm.

Lee said he had applied to NZTA for permission to hold events on the property.

- RNZ



