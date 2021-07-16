Rabobank Best of The Country - July 17, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Global Strategist (Animal Protein), Justin Sherrard, to talk about how Covid-19 could provide opportunities for Kiwi sheep and beef farmers.

This week's top interviews were:

Farmer Tom Martin:

Earlier this week we went to the UK to talk to our disappointed but proud farming correspondent about football, farming, and unshackling the Covid lockdown chains on July 19.

David Seymour:

We asked the Act Party leader if he was really the de facto leader of the Opposition, as he continued to lead the attack on the Government.

Jane Smith:

This week the North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist was worried about being "cancelled" because of her free speech.

Justin Sherrard:

We caught up with Rabobank's Netherlands-based Global Strategist (Animal Protein) in Covid lockdown in Sydney, to discuss the opportunities the global pandemic presented for New Zealand beef and sheep farmers.

Derek Daniell:

We counted down to Friday's "Howl of a Protest" with one of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders who was up-in-arms against the tidal wave of regulations hitting farmers.

Tony Laker:

We talked to the travel agent with cancer - an incredible man facing great adversity who reckoned he'd struck the jackpot!

