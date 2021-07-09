Rabobank Best of The Country - July 10, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Emma Higgins for a review of the bank's latest Agribusiness monthly.

This week's top interviews were:

Dom Jones:

A leader in the Kiwifruit industry said that despite record returns and record land prices, the sector faced a huge labour challenge with no immediate solution in sight from the government.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior analyst commented on the GDT auction and reviewed the bank's latest Agribusiness monthly which provided a snapshot of the latest trends within New Zealand's key food and agribusiness sectors.

Angus Robson:

The environment and animal welfare advocate who's heading to Southland to monitor winter grazing practices again this year. We asked if he was off to pick a fight and if he'd acknowledge the vast improvements that had been made in the deep south.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister defended her stance to not raise the age of eligibility for national super, defended her government's Covid response and defended her position on the "Ute Tax".

Listen below: