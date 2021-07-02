Rabobank Best of The Country - July 3, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to take a look at the bank's latest Rural Confidence Survey.

This week's top interviews were:

Damien O'Connor:

We caught up with the Minister for Agriculture from MIQ following his trade trip to Europe and on the agenda was FTAs, Fieldays and the Ute Tax.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive said the strong pricing outlook for New Zealand's key agricultural products had driven a third consecutive lift in New Zealand farmer confidence in the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey. Government policy and labour shortages remained the main sources of concern.

Melissa Vining:

The inspirational wife of the courageous Southland cancer victim Blair Vining updated progress on the Southland Charity Hospital, that she was building in her spare time. Bid on the auction for a Luxury Rail Trail and Affco meat prize pack in support of the hospital here.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur shared his forthright opinion on local body rates increases, the Ute Tax, EVs, roading, water and the Ranfurly Shield.

Judith Collins:

Finally, the Leader of the Opposition got off the ropes and counter-punched over "Karens", hate speech, water reform, separatist politics. She also told Jamie to "bugger off".

Listen below: