The Country - River edition

Andrew Hoggard:

We asked the President of Federated Farmers for his thoughts on the Howl of a Protest, winter grazing flights in Manawatu, how calving was tracking and what was discussed at the Feds AGM last week.

Judith Collins:

We asked the National Party leader what stood out for her, one year on from taking the reins. We also asked if she thought she had united the party, if she was worried about Act and whether she and her MPs would turn up to the Howl of a Protest?

Justin Sherrard:

We caught up with Rabobank's Netherlands-based Global Strategist (Animal Protein) in Covid lockdown in Sydney to discuss the opportunities the global pandemic presented for New Zealand beef and sheep farmers.

Chris Russell:

Today our Australian correspondent was marvelling at the treasures of the Ord River.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate took his monthly look at the rural market.

Ben Noll:

We found out what's up with the weather for tomorrow's Howl of a Protest with our NIWA forecaster.

