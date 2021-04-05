Future of counselling services for rural Māori secured in South Otago

Jo Kingi, Hoani Wipaki, Tia Potae and John Sayles. Photo / Supplied

Counselling services for rural Māori with addiction and mental health issues in South Otago have received funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Māori health and social service provider Tokomairiro Waiora will be provided with almost $54,000 from MPI, to secure the future of the programme until April 2022.

"These counselling workshops provide participants, and their whānau and hapū, with tools and support to help improve their wellbeing and resilience," MPI's director of Māori Agribusiness Andrew McConnell said.

"Our financial support will enable this service to continue in the short-term while the organisation investigates long-term funding."

The funding will also be used to run health workshops in Milton and Lawrence for shearers and their whānau, and to facilitate three wānanga to encourage rangatahi into careers in the primary sector.

Andrew McConnell is MPI's director of Māori Agribusiness. Photo / Supplied

The wānanga will include on-farm experience and learning and focus on shearing, which was a big employer in the area, Tokomairiro Waiora Incorporated manager Jo Kingi said.

"We hope it will help address the current shortage of shearers. Careers in agriculture and forestry will also be promoted," Kingi said.

The wānanga would also offer wellbeing support and meditation, budgeting, literacy and life skills, Kingi said.

"Some rangatahi in the sector struggle due to mental health issues and poor life choices outside of work."

John Sayles provides counselling services through Tokomairiro Waiora. Photo / Supplied

It was hoped at least 20 young people would attend each wānanga in April, May and July.

Funding for the initiative was provided in last year's Budget.

MPI was allocated $1.1 million over three years to deliver extra wellbeing and support services to complement those provided by Rural Support Trusts.