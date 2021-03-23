Rural Mental Health Week: Why Tangaroa Walker wants to give dairy a 'sexy-up'

Photo / File

Tangaroa Walker loves working in the dairy industry, but he reckons it needs a "sexy-up".

With than in mind, the Southland farmer set up the Farm4Life Facebook page, which is aimed at educating and inspiring youth into the dairy sector.

"We've got such a beautiful industry and it's such an awesome industry to be in if you are a hands-on learner – but unfortunately it doesn't sound very sexy when you're at school," Walker told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"All the teachers and the careers advisors all try to swing you away from farming and therefore I realised the whole industry needs a sexy-up."

Walker aimed to make dairy sexy by "talking about it every single day," and through this he hoped to give people an understanding of what dairy farming was all about.

"[Talking] about all the cool stuff that we do ... and why we do it."

Listen below:

However, there was also a tough side to dairy farming and sometimes the pressure could feel overwhelming, even for someone as "happy go lucky" as Walker, he said.

"At times during calving we're so tied to the farm with all of these animals that are expecting so much of you, whether it's the feeding, or animal health issues or milking – we're just tied to the farm."

It was important to have a different perspective during these really busy times and consider taking a break, Walker said.

"Sometimes you just need to zoom out … what we do need to do is just get away from the farm for 24 hours and [then] we come in so fresh. That's what I do."

If he got a break, Walker would go to the gym in town. He found being around other people and hearing their troubles also helped give him a bit of perspective.

"I'd get into town and I'd listen to everybody, whether it be police officers or accountants, or bank managers … teachers, and they're moaning about their shit day out in the community and I'm like – you know, my day's not actually that bad."

"But when you're on farm just stuck here, it can look and feel very bad and you can get really down not knowing that everyone else is having a bad day as well."

Find out more about Farm4Life on Facebook here.

Also in today's interview: Walker talked about his early ambition to be a rugby player and how he ended up being a dairy farmer instead.