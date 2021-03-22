The Country - Rural Mental Health Edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum launched The Country's second annual Rural Mental Health week - supported in 2021 by the wonderful team at Goldpine.

On with the show:

Sir John Kirwan:

It's Rural Mental Health Week here on The Country and we kick it off with a sporting Knight who made it OK to not be OK.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader says the horticulture industry needs workers, not workshops, as hundreds of millions of dollars of fruit rots on trees while government's response is to throw $350,000 at well-being workshops.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us to expect more of the same - DRY.

Matt Eggers:

The National Sales Manager for Goldpine explains why his iconic rural fence post company is getting behind Rural Mental Health Week on The Country.



Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky with differing opinions on a potential travel bubble with Australia.

Listen below: