The Country - Rural Mental Health Edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum launched The Country's second annual Rural Mental Health week - supported in 2021 by the wonderful team at Goldpine.
On with the show:
Sir John Kirwan:
It's Rural Mental Health Week here on The Country and we kick it off with a sporting Knight who made it OK to not be OK.
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader says the horticulture industry needs workers, not workshops, as hundreds of millions of dollars of fruit rots on trees while government's response is to throw $350,000 at well-being workshops.
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert tells us to expect more of the same - DRY.
Matt Eggers:
The National Sales Manager for Goldpine explains why his iconic rural fence post company is getting behind Rural Mental Health Week on The Country.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky with differing opinions on a potential travel bubble with Australia.
Listen below: