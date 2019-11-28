Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Although Fonterra is releasing its third annual Sustainability Report today, it will be the first to reflect the co-op's "triple bottom line" says Kelvin Wickham.

"We're talking about healthy people, healthy environment, healthy business" Fonterra's CEO of AMENA explained to The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

The report was a "very honest conversation" about Fonterra's goals and showed the co-op had more to do said Wickham.

"It's not just a piece of paper saying we're going do wonderful things".

There were bright spots in the report reflecting the hard work Fonterra's farmers and employees were doing. Fonterra had managed to reduce injury rates to a "world class standard" and 23 per cent of the co-op's farms had Environment Plans in place said Wickham.

The report also contained "ambitious targets" such as providing a carbon footprint by farm, working on Farm Environment Plans and nitrogen reports.

"We're all in this together. Fonterra as a co-operative, the country as a whole, the world as a whole ... [there are] no easy solutions but we're up front putting out what our plan is, how we're tracking and working together to build dairying as a sustainable food to supply the world".

Also in today's interview: Wickham explained his new role as CEO of AMENA and how it differed from his previous position as Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer for NZMP.