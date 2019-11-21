Content brought to you by Fonterra.

It's a busy time for Fonterra with farmers and staff completing "peak milk" and now getting ready for "peak export" says Marc Rivers.

"Of course we've got a really great team of people at the sites just working on scale and efficiency, processing all that milk and turning it into valuable products that are going to go offshore very soon" Fonterra's chief financial officer told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

That great team of people were celebrated recently, winning national awards for the co-op.

Advertisement

Maintenance apprentice Inia Te Wiata won the Stuart Tolhurst Memorial Award at the National Maintenance and Engineering conference said Rivers.

"The reason it's such a big deal - really it's a national award - for the most high performing maintenance apprentice in any industry across New Zealand. So that's pretty cool".

Five other Fonterra apprentices also won awards, which was great for the co-op said Rivers.

"We can have all that scale and efficiency but we need great folks to manage it".

Also in today's interview: Rivers talked about global demand, the Global Dairy Trade auction and new products and partnerships for the co-op.