How Fonterra is helping its farmers and staff through lockdown

Going back to Level 4 lockdown can be difficult, but Fonterra is well prepared, Managing Director for Co-operative Affairs, Mike Cronin says.

"It's all a bit challenging but we've had a few goes at it - it's one of those things we're getting quite good at now," Cronin told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

As an essential business, Fonterra had kept Covid-19 protocols in place right through the pandemic, so it was just a case of shifting them up to Level 4, Cronin said.

The co-op's number one priority was looking after its people and making sure they were well supported, especially as spring was a particularly busy time for farmers.

"Spring's our big time - when most of the milk comes in - so it's a little bit of a different dynamic than we've seen before."

Milk collection was continuing, with added safety protocols for the Delta variant, and all Fonterra's sites and distribution operations were coping "pretty well," with an increase in demand, Cronin said.

"There's a bit of pressure for that great Anchor two litre milk out there in all the supermarkets, so we're just trying to do our best to keep up with that."

Farmers are also considered essential workers in lockdown, and Cronin said they were coping admirably.

"They're doing well, it's a busy time for our farmers, given the time of the season. I think they're getting a few more fine days which I think helps out as well."

Fonterra was also helping by keeping its Farm Source stores open nationwide for its farmers, with click and collect services running for essential supplies.

Farmers can order online or over the phone and their goods would either be delivered to a zero contact collection point on-farm, or they could pick them up from outside their nearest Farm Source store, Cronin said.

Finally, Fonterra was helping its staff through workplace vaccinations, which started on August 10.

The vaccinations were taking place right through the country with 18 Fonterra plants covered so far.

There was a "little pause" for lockdown, but now vaccinations were up and running with added safety measures, Cronin said.

"We're over the 2000 mark and we don't think it's far before we do 3000...so it's really good news."

Being in Level 4 reminded Cronin that some of Fonterra's overseas employees had been in lockdown since March 2020.

"We might feel we're doing it tough, but it's a pretty tricky world out there. So I just want to thank everybody for doing everything they're doing to help keep the business going and for doing their bit."