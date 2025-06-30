Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Listen

DairyNZ’s Econ Tracker forecasts higher breakeven milk price amid rising costs

The Country
3 mins to read

The key updated figures on the Econ Tracker include the current DairyNZ breakeven milk price forecast of $8.68 per kgMS. Photo / DairyNZ

The key updated figures on the Econ Tracker include the current DairyNZ breakeven milk price forecast of $8.68 per kgMS. Photo / DairyNZ

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ’s latest Econ Tracker update shows a rise in the forecast breakeven milk price for the 2025/26 season, driven by increases in essential on-farm costs.

The key updated figures on the Econ Tracker include the current DairyNZ breakeven milk price forecast of $8.68 per

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Listen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listen