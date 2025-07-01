Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Olympian Dame Lisa Carrington is Zespri's inaugural global brand ambassador.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Olympian Dame Lisa Carrington.

He learns more about Carrington’s new role as a global brand ambassador for Zespri kiwifruit, before fanboying out about her Olympic achievements.

On with the show:

Dame Lisa Carrington:

Zespri, the world’s largest kiwifruit marketer, was last week proud to announce a four-year global partnership with New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian as its inaugural global brand ambassador.