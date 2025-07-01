Jane Smith:
North Otago farmer talks buoyant bull sales and woke commentators who are talking bull.
She also discusses positivity in agriculture and reveals her family connection to Dame Lisa Carrington.
Brian Dineen:
Federated Farmers’ Nelson dairy chairman updates on the devastating flooding in his region.
George Dodson:
It’s four sleeps until he hands over the cloak of knowledge in Invercargill on Saturday night.
Today, we ask the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year how the last year has changed his life and what words of advice he has for the seven 2025 grand finalists.
Steve Wilkins:
We catch up with a Northern Southland arable farmer on day two of the annual FAR Conference being held at Lincoln University.
Listen below: