Fonterra update with Fraser Whineray

Content brought to you by Fonterra.

It's been a busy time for Fonterra lately, with the co-op celebrating its teams, hosting a business event and even gearing up for a rugby game.

Fonterra chief operating officer Fraser Whineray caught up with The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly, to give an update on the co-op.

First up, an annual awards night for Fonterra's Global Supply Chain, which took place on Tuesday.

The Global Supply Chain team had an unbelievably challenging year, especially with shipping delays, so it was great to recognise their efforts, Whineray said.

"We're still waiting for the final numbers to see how much product we actually shipped, but we're looking in very good shape."

To recognise the team's work to keep Fonterra's supply chain intact (no matter what the circumstance) a new award had been introduced – the Supply Chain Resilience Award, Whineray said.

This year's winner was the Logistics and Customer Experience team.

"They were communicating a lot with our customers to make sure that they were kept informed about some of the disruptions. In the end, our customers were very happy...with the service we delivered."

Meanwhile, it's APEC year in New Zealand and part of it is the CEO summit, which Fonterra sponsors.

Last week the co-op hosted the APEC Live for Business event, although "in a virtual sense" due to Covid-19 restrictions, Whineray said.

APEC is important to Fonterra, with eight of the member economies in the co-op's top ten trading partners.

The hybrid event was hosted at Fonterra's office in Auckland, with people joining in person and virtually, Whineray said.

"The guest speaker dialled in from Singapore, we had a panel which involved a member from Melbourne, and the whole thing went seamlessly to a good wide audience across the region."

Discussions included the role of sustainable food production in the APEC region and the importance of the business community integrating sustainability to enhance resilience and support the region's recovery from Covid-19, Whineray said.

"It was a great event, and great to see some of the Fonterra people, along with other people in agriculture and food across the region, involved."

Finally, the co-op is getting ready for a charity rugby game against Parliament.

The Fonterra Good Together rugby team will take on the Parliamentary team this Sunday in Ashburton.

The Good Together team will be made up of farmers from both Fonterra and elsewhere, Farm Source store suppliers, family and friends and staff.

However, there would be a few familiar names in the line-up as well, Whineray said.

"From our Farm Source side, we've got a prop, Sean Spencer, and loose forward Hemi Beggood joining us, but also you'll notice some former All Blacks, like Aaron Mauger, Kevin O'Neill, Casey Laulala."

Super Ruby stars such as Brendan Laney (who played for the Highlanders and Scotland) will be involved, along with former NPC players, Mark Maitland, Harrison Groundwater, Luke Thompson, Jason Rickard and Andrew Morgan.

"It's sure to be a great match. It's a great cause, to help raise money for flood-hit farmers in the region."

Although Whineray has a well-known rugby name, he said he wouldn't be taking part in the game.

"Based on the composition of the teams, I don't think it would be a good health and safety exercise for me to be on the field," he laughed.

The game will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday August 15 at the mid Canterbury rugby grounds in Ashburton.