Fonterra's Good Together Tanker hits the road next week

Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Fonterra's Good Together Tanker is making its roadshow debut next week, and first stop on the tour will be Farm Source stores in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Over the next year the roadshow will be travelling around New Zealand, from the top of the North to the bottom of the South, visiting Fonterra sites, Farm Source stores and major agricultural events.

The tagline for this "tanker experience" was "Good Together – from one generation to the next", Fonterra's Managing Director for Co-operative Affairs, Mike Cronin explained.

"It's talking about the real family legacy about dairy that we know so well, and sharing that around our community," Cronin told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

The tanker will have a busy itinerary, starting in Rotorua on Monday, Reporoa on Tuesday, Tokoroa on Wednesday, Putāruru on Thursday and Matamata on Friday.

"So, starting the week in the Bay of Plenty and over, through to Waikato," Cronin said.

While the tanker experience was a bit of fun, it would also be used to educate the community on the work that Fonterra does and to let people know where the co-op's products go around the world.

"There's a whole lot of stories about Fonterra - right from farm through to customers - which are really great."

Fonterra encouraged its farmers and employees to share their stories in the video booth, as the tanker experience travelled around the country.

There would also be interesting tanker facts to learn, such as:

&bull Fonterra tankers collect milk from a farm every four minutes.

• In total, Fonterra tankers travel more than 86 million kilometres every year, which was the equivalent of driving to the moon and back 100 times.

A major highlight for Cronin however, was the interactive tanker driving simulator.

"It looks like it's going to be a bit of fun, like a video game or something, but boy - you get on it - and it is highly tuned," he said.

"It's what our prospective tanker drivers use, and from personal experience I can tell you - you can actually drive it through a hedge - which is not that great!"

The Good Together Tanker will be parked up at Farm Source stores, and Cronin encouraged people to come along and learn more about Fonterra.