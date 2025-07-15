Listen to The Country online: Open Country Dairy CEO Mark de Lautour talks butter and cheese
Open Country Dairy chief executive Mark De Lautour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mike Scott
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Open Country Dairy’s chief executive Mark de Lautour to learn about a new butter factory.
On with the show:
Damien O’Connor:
In light of the devastating flooding, we have to play nice today with the former MP
for West Coast Tasman.
And surprisingly, we agree to agree for once!