Craig Piggott:
The founder and chief executive of ag-tech giant Halter comments on the New Zealand company revolutionising farming with its virtual fencing and animal management system.
Having raised $165 million in a fundraising round, Halter is now valued at $1.65 billion (US$1 billion).
Anna Palairet:
Fonterra’s chief operating officer reviews last night’s GDT Auction (down 4.1%, whole milk powder down 5.1%).
So, is the $10 forecast milk price for the 25/26 season under threat?
Matthew Zonderop:
Perfect Cow Breeding Solutions is like Tinder for Cows, driven by ChatGPT.
It was one of the innovative rural apps discussed at the Primary Industry Summit.
Today we yarn to the Matamata dairy farmer who stumbled across the “perfect cow breeding solution”.
