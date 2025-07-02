Matamata farmer Matthew Zonderop spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Matamata dairy farmer Matthew Zonderop, who is using ChatGPT to drive Perfect Cow Breeding Solutions - aka “Tinder for cows”.

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the Prime Minister if he’s doing a Sir Keir Starmer; excelling on the world stage and dropping the ball at home on the domestic front?

And does he have a “Big Beautiful Bill” waiting in the wings?